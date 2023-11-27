NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Atlanta Rioter: ‘My Gender Is a Loaded Gun Pointed at Capitalism’s Heart.’

Rioters with the “Stop Cop City” movement in Atlanta face domestic terrorism and racketeering charges for repeated attempts to stop the lawful construction of a police and firefighter training facility, including the use of Molotov cocktails to harm police officers and damage construction equipment.

The newly revealed journal of Manuel Esteban Páez Terán, an agitator who reportedly opened fire at police before officers fatally shot him on Jan. 18, reveals how climate alarmism and leftist grievance motivated a written desire to become “ungovernable” and kill police officers. Among other things, he wrote, “My gender is a loaded gun pointed at capitalism’s heart.”