FASTER, PLEASE: Groundbreaking biomaterial can regenerate bone and teeth, study finds. “The key breakthrough lies in the role of cobalt in osteoblast differentiation, a process critical to bone formation. Professor Willian Fernando Zambuzzi, a biochemist at IBB-UNESP and the senior author of the article, elaborated on their discovery, stating, ‘For the first time, our data produced sufficient evidence based on hypoxia [low levels of oxygen in tissue] that we may have a novel biomimetic material with the potential to regenerate bone tissue.'”