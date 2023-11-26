November 27, 2023

DIVIDE AND CONQUER, THEN UNITE AND RULE: Lonely on campus: Students are siloed, silenced. “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ideology has made it harder for students to make friends with those who share similar interests but different ‘identities,’ he writes. They’re encouraged to focus on their differences, segregate themselves and see unintentional slights as ‘microaggressions.'”

Posted at 10:38 am by Stephen Green