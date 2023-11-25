WHY IS THE AMERICAN LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? Attack on Israeli-Owned Business in Merrimack, NH Denounced by Both Parties.
If the antisemitic activists of Palestine Action US were hoping to rally support in the Granite State with their attack on an Israeli-based defense contractor in Merrimack, it appears they miscalculated.
Elbit Systems of America’s parent company – Israel-based Elbit Systems – is the largest defense contractor for Israel. Palestine Action US, which previously launched an attack on Elbit Systems’ Cambridge, Mass. location just five days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, says its mission is “dismantling Elbit Systems and the Zionist War Machine.”
The group brought that mission to Merrimack on Monday around 8 a.m. when, according to local authorities, reports began rolling into the police and fire departments of an issue at the Elbit facility on Daniel Webster Highway. Protesters were blocking the entrance, and smoke was billowing from the roof. According to a Merrimack Police Department press release, “Officers discovered the front of the building had been spray painted with red paint, windows had been smashed, and at least one of the main lobby doors had been locked shut via a bicycle anti-theft device.”
Protesters also lit flares and took them to the roof, where more damage was later found.
Palestine Action US immediately took to social media to celebrate its success in temporarily shutting down the facility.
“Elbit NH has been hit. Actionists are currently on the roof. More to come,” it posted in X, later adding, “THIS is direct action. New Hampshire wasn’t ready.”
Perhaps not, but state and local police quickly had three protesters in custody.
Sophie Marika Ross, 22, of Housatonic, Mass., Cala Mairead Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, Mass., and Bridget Irene Shergalis, 27, of Dayville, Conn. They now face charges including criminal trespass, riot, and sabotage. They were held on preventative detention overnight.
Say, one name there rings a bell: New York Times sweetheart Calla Walsh turns violent.
It’s not often that the New York Times has a prophetic vision. In 2021, the paper ran a fawning profile of Calla Walsh, a high-schooler leading an “army of sixteen-year-olds” against Massachusetts’s Democratic establishment. Now all grown up, Walsh has become a general to a violent group of diligent protesters.
Walsh, now a committed communist, was arrested on Monday morning at a defense contractor facility in New Hampshire along with two other women. The three were arraigned on Tuesday on charges of riot, sabotage, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
The women, along with a larger group of pro-Palestine protesters, had surrounded the Elbit Systems facility, which is allegedly involved in Israel’s military campaign. Police said protesters badly damaged the building, including smashed windows and spray paint that read “free Gaza” and “genocide profiteers.” Police noticed smoke coming from the roof, where they found the three women with an incendiary device and smashed skylights and HVAC equipment.
Exit quote:
“Fascism is alive and well and unbothered in Boston?” It sure is; it sure is.