WHY IS THE AMERICAN LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM? Attack on Israeli-Owned Business in Merrimack, NH Denounced by Both Parties.

If the antisemitic activists of Palestine Action US were hoping to rally support in the Granite State with their attack on an Israeli-based defense contractor in Merrimack, it appears they miscalculated.

Elbit Systems of America’s parent company – Israel-based Elbit Systems – is the largest defense contractor for Israel. Palestine Action US, which previously launched an attack on Elbit Systems’ Cambridge, Mass. location just five days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, says its mission is “dismantling Elbit Systems and the Zionist War Machine.”

The group brought that mission to Merrimack on Monday around 8 a.m. when, according to local authorities, reports began rolling into the police and fire departments of an issue at the Elbit facility on Daniel Webster Highway. Protesters were blocking the entrance, and smoke was billowing from the roof. According to a Merrimack Police Department press release, “Officers discovered the front of the building had been spray painted with red paint, windows had been smashed, and at least one of the main lobby doors had been locked shut via a bicycle anti-theft device.”

Protesters also lit flares and took them to the roof, where more damage was later found.

Palestine Action US immediately took to social media to celebrate its success in temporarily shutting down the facility.

“Elbit NH has been hit. Actionists are currently on the roof. More to come,” it posted in X, later adding, “THIS is direct action. New Hampshire wasn’t ready.”

Perhaps not, but state and local police quickly had three protesters in custody.

Sophie Marika Ross, 22, of Housatonic, Mass., Cala Mairead Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, Mass., and Bridget Irene Shergalis, 27, of Dayville, Conn. They now face charges including criminal trespass, riot, and sabotage. They were held on preventative detention overnight.