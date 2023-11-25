HOW IT STARTED: Defunding the Police Is Not Nearly Enough.
—New York magazine, June 12th, 2020.
How it’s going: Over 2,500 Cops Have Quit The Job In Blue City Just This Year.
—The Daily Caller, yesterday.
HOW IT STARTED: Defunding the Police Is Not Nearly Enough.
—New York magazine, June 12th, 2020.
How it’s going: Over 2,500 Cops Have Quit The Job In Blue City Just This Year.
—The Daily Caller, yesterday.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.