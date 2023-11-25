TWO BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONS IN ONE! Biden Calls for Unity as his White House Released Thanksgiving Guide on ‘Crazy MAGA Nonsense.’

“We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” the president said. “Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad.”

“We can have different political views, but … we have one view — the one view is we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that … We have to bring the nation together and we have to treat each other with a little bit of decency and so — and I think that’s who the vast majority of the American people are.”

Jill Biden said it was “important that we all commit to an act of kindness today” and asked Americans to “call someone and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving or do something kind.”

It was boilerplate and it was adequate. It would have not be noteworthy except for the fact that the Biden-Harris campaign went the opposite direction. Before Joe and Jill attempted to do the right thing, the Biden-Harris campaign released “Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving.” According to the post on X, it went out at 7:58 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.