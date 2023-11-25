MARK JUDGE: The Unforgettable Avalon Theater.

It was a little later that dad met my mother. He was having a drink at the Chevy Chase Lounge, a tavern just a few doors down from the Avalon. He looked up and was smitten: here was a woman who looked like Gene Tierney. Like Tierney, my mother Phyllis was “black Irish,” gorgeous people of Irish descent who have jet black hair and blue eyes. Both mom and Tierney also had a slight overbite that only added to their appeal.

“Wow,” my dad said. “You look like Gene Tierney.”

“You look like an asshole,” mom replied.

A year later they were married.