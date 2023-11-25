DEREK CHAUVIN NEEDED ‘LIFESAVING MEASURES’ TO KEEP HIM ALIVE AFTER PRISON STABBING, LIBERALS CELEBRATE:

Many on both sides of the aisle believe that Chauvin deserved his sentence and that his actions caused Floyd’s death. Nevertheless, those celebrating what some are calling “Shanksgiving” should be ashamed of themselves:

* * * * * * * *

I will let readers decide what they think of Chauvin, but I think we can all agree that the prison system is obligated to keep him safe—and they utterly failed—and that celebrating the stabbing of a federal prisoner is deranged. Their celebrations bring to mind all the disturbing pro-Hamas protests we’re seeing—where people are literally revering savagery.

Is this what we’ve become?