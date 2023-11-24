‘NOW AND THEN:’ How the Beatles Created Magic on Their New ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ Albums, Via a Little MAL-ware.
A deep dive into the Beatles’ “last” single and their reworked new greatest hits album, over at Ed Driscoll.com.
‘NOW AND THEN:’ How the Beatles Created Magic on Their New ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ Albums, Via a Little MAL-ware.
A deep dive into the Beatles’ “last” single and their reworked new greatest hits album, over at Ed Driscoll.com.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.