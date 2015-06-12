SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:
Shot: Climate change could soon make these staple Thanksgiving dishes more scarce.
—ABC News, Tuesday.
Chaser: Flashback: ABC’s ’08 Prediction: NYC Under Water from Climate Change By June 2015.
SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:
Shot: Climate change could soon make these staple Thanksgiving dishes more scarce.
—ABC News, Tuesday.
Chaser: Flashback: ABC’s ’08 Prediction: NYC Under Water from Climate Change By June 2015.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.