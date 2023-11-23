HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE HAMAS WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! Pro-Palestinian protesters glue their hands to 6th Avenue, disrupting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Late last month, we saw Greta Thunberg, on her 14:59 minute of fame, posing with pro-Hamas protestors and a highly antisemitic octopus toy that—whoops!—just happened to appear in the photo. And here are pro-Hamas protestors taking a page from the Just Stop Oil eco-mentalists, who love to glue themselves (using petroleum-based adhesives) to streets and art exhibits.

Blair’s Law dictates, “the ongoing process by which the world’s multiple idiocies are becoming one giant, useless force,” but I’m surprised at how quickly the anti-Zionist and anti-energy crowds decided to merge into one giant, useless faction. Of course, as always: The Issue is Not the Issue.