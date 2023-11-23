NEWS YOU CAN USE: Jeff Dunetz on Thanksgiving Dinner: How To Deal With a Crazy Anti-Semitic Uncle Who Ruins The Day.

I will tell my uncle it is time to let the cat out of the bag. But first, there is one thing he must first do. Help us convince nut-jobs like him ]much of the world’s” antisemitism is part of the plot to perpetuate the myth that we do not run the world. My uncle never believes that Jews are being honest, so as a person who wants to ruin Thanksgiving by bashing Jews and agreeing with everything the anti-Semitic marchers say. We agree with him, so he can’t argue.

Here’s one that will really shock my uncle: Barack Obama is actually Jewish. He converted 20 years ago because it was the only way to let him run for president). I will inform him I attended his bris. My wife even made a cheesecake.

But there is a downside. What if he doesn’t believe me? What if he doesn’t believe my stories. What if my uncle believes we have little control over world events? What if he thinks that the Jews are ancient people who survived only through their love of God and his Torah? What if he were to look at us not as world dominators but as teachers of how to love God and each other? After all, Christianity and Islam grew out of the Jewish faith.

What am I saying? Teaching people to love God and each other? That is what the chosen people mean, but no one would ever believe that!