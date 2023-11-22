MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: A Radical Democrat Proposal: Treat Black Voters Like They Matter. “Why is the issue of wooing black voters even an issue, anyway? The old message — Dems good, Republicans will put y’all back in chains — has worked so well for so long. Well, thanks to two men, that message isn’t working as well as it once did.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.