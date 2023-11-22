KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Leftist Attempts to Destroy Elon Musk Won’t Work in Time for 2024. “Leftist attempts to discredit Musk and wrest Twitter/X away from him have been unceasing and remarkably unsuccessful. Perhaps the biggest indication of the latter is that they have to use Twitter/X to get out the news about how awful they think that Twitter/X is.”
