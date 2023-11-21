BIDENOMICS ISN’T WORKING: Democrats urge Biden to revamp campaign’s economic message.

“We cannot, just through sheer repetition, convince voters of something that is not their lived reality when it comes to economics,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the PCCC.

Democratic messaging, including that coming from Biden, should be “acknowledging pain and pivoting to a contrast,” Green said, and it should focus on “beginning progress, not pretend that we’re already there.”

Doug Heye, a GOP strategist, said the Biden team has the tough task of chipping away at voters’ impressions that goods are just more expensive now than when Biden took office.

“They’ve got some good news that they can talk about, but everything that every American does that involves spending money, they’re spending more of it than they were when Joe Biden became president. And that’s now ingrained into their daily lives. And it’s very hard to chip away at that,” he said.