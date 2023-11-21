QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Where are the celebrities posting for Israel? The stories of kidnapped Israelis are at least as appalling as the Boko Haram case in 2014:

One of the older hostages is Yaffa Adar, an eighty-five-year-old grandmother who cannot make it to the bathroom on her own. She was stolen from her bed by Hamas and driven on a golf cart by a group of Hamas terrorists. Footage of the abduction shows the sheer elation of these young men in their great military success at abducting a sickly, elderly grandmother. Her granddaughter spoke to me this week about the horror of thinking about her grandmother under Gaza without the basic medicines she needs to survive.

The families of the hostages of Israel have come together around a building in Tel Aviv which has been donated to them so that they have a place to meet and cry and wait. In Israel, the “Bring Them Home Now” movement is everywhere. The photos of the kidnap victims even loom over the deliberations of Israel’s Knesset.

Here is my question. Where is the international campaign? Where are the actresses? Where are the prominent influencers who aren’t Jewish? There have been posters put up outside Israel, but from London to New York these are more famous for being ripped down than for being displayed. So I repeat, where is the campaign? And why has it not caught on?