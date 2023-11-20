ROGER KIMBALL: MAGA, Argentina Style.

So, Javier Milei was elected president of that troubled South American country on Sunday.

That couldn’t happen.

Everyone who was anyone knew that the expletive-spewing, chainsaw-wielding “anarcho-capitalist” couldn’t possibly win the presidency.

The 53-year-old economist (he had been chief economist for Argentina’s airport system) and talking head was too wild, too extreme, too unruly to be taken seriously.

He was also too radical in his proposals.

But then the impossible turned into the inevitable.

And note that Mr. Milei didn’t just win.

He won in something close to a landslide, with nearly 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent for his opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa.