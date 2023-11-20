DAVID HOROWITZ GROUP THAT HELPED LAUNCH CANDACE OWENS’ CAREER CUTS TIES WITH HER OVER ISRAEL STANCE:

The conservative group that helped launch the career of Candace Owens is cutting ties with the political commentator, citing her “ignorant, hateful and morally obtuse remarks about Israel and the Jews.”

The David Horowitz Freedom Center released a statement on Monday disavowing its years-long association with Owens, the former blogger who rose to become a prominent social media personality and podcaster.

The move comes amid a row between Owens and her fellow Daily Wire star Ben Shapiro, who had a similar falling out over her views on Israel.