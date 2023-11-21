KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: COVID With a Side of Crazy Is on the Liberal Thanksgiving Menu. “Yes, that’s the head of the CDC trying to act as if we’re all stuck in some sort of ‘Groundhog Day’ time loop, reliving the heyday of the pandemic freakout. It’s amazing that anyone at the CDC can talk or tweet about stuff like vaccines and masks with a straight face. Rarely has an organization so full of highly educated experts been proven so wrong about so many things in such a short time. At present, it’s the biggest federal clown car in a bureaucracy full of clown car agencies.”