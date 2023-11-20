November 21, 2023

JOE BIDEN, WAGING MORE OF HIS PATENTED PERSONAL DIPLOMACY: Indo-Pacific trade pillar stumbles, US faces setback in countering China. “President Biden and leaders from 13 nations, including a meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, signed agreements focusing on communication and cooperation. Still, the contentious trade negotiations have raised concerns among Asia-Pacific allies, fearing a repetition of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s fate. The situation underlines challenges for the Biden administration, especially as China actively expands its trade agreements in the region, potentially influencing US allies’ economic preferences.”

Posted at 10:39 am by Stephen Green