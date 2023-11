BIDENOMICS IS WORKING: Average American’s retirement balance falls 4% as more and more savers dip into their later life savings to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, here’s another in an endless series of pieces explaining why Americans are too stupid to know how good we’ve got it under Biden: The US economy is doing well under Biden: But Americans don’t believe it.

Who you gonna believe, the establishment or your own lyin’ 401(k)?