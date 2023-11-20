KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The J6 Daddy Issues Fascists Are Terrified They’re About to Be Exposed. “It’s tough to sell the insurrection story when there’s a video record that proves that most of the people involved were merely exercising their constitutional right to peaceably assemble.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I’d like to see Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff subpoenaed and questioned before committee on why they released deceptive and misleading video clips. Basically a what-did-they-know-and-when-did-they-know-it inquiry.