CHANGE? Hostile takeover at Disney all but confirmed after alleged emergency meeting.

The headline is an attention-grabber but the only outlets I could find running it were Sportskeeda and an MSN reprint of the Sportskeeda report — and it reads (at least to my eyes) like AI-generated content.

Previously: Microsoft Shamelessly Pumping Internet Full of Garbage AI-Generated “News” Articles.

Maybe the meeting is real, maybe not. But you could never say for sure reading about it on MSN.

Be careful out there.