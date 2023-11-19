SURPRISING EXACTLY NO ONE: Al Jazeera Airs Hamas Footage Showing Militants Entering Gaza Children’s Hospital, Supporting Israeli Claims.

The segment showing the intense fighting appears to have been shot with either helmet or body cameras.

The video is a compilation of clips showing Hamas soldiers taking out tanks with crude-looking rocket launchers. Buildings are also targeted.

One portion of the video shows a crouching Hamas fighter walking up to an Israeli tank, and successfully placing an explosive on it.

The soldiers repeat the phrase “Allah Akbar” throughout the footage.