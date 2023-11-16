SAD BUT TRUE: Dan Aykroyd on ‘The Blues Brothers’ – ‘You’d Never Make It Today.’

“To me, that was an important movie,” Carolla said of the film, nothing its unique blend of genres and comedian flourishes. “This concept must have been bizarre to explain to a studio.”

“You’d Never Make It Today,” Aykroyd said. “They would say, ‘Excuse me? What, Catholic? What, wrecking so many cars and practically no CGI?’ … They wouldn’t do it.”

The film’s Catholic themes may seem incongruous given the violence and the brothers’ irreverent tone, but they claimed they were on “a mission from God” to save the Catholic orphanage they once called home.

The Vatican’s official newspaper L’Osservatore Romano later dubbed “The Blues Brothers” as a worthy film for Catholics the world over.