BLUE CITY BLUES: Oakland pro sports dead at 63 as A’s abandon East Bay, ending era of titles and fun. “This unprecedented triple exodus leaves fans crestfallen and angry. Oakland pro sports lived an eventful, exhilarating life, winning 10 championships — four each by the Warriors and A’s, two by the Raiders — and 11 if you include Rick Barry and the Oaks capturing the American Basketball Association title in 1969.”

I wonder if and when the Golden State Warriors will pick up and head east — and what new name they’ll use.