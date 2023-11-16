WELL, GOOD: Trump gag order in NY fraud case temporarily lifted by appeals court. “The order follows an emergency lawsuit filed by Trump’s legal team Wednesday against Judge Arthur Engoron, whose enforcement of the gag orders they claim ‘casts serious doubt’ on his ability to serve as an “impartial finder of fact” overseeing Trump’s case.”
