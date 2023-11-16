MATT MARGOLIS: Nikki Haley Destroyed Her Campaign With Just a Few Words.

Oh, how painful this was.

Nikki Haley wasn’t exactly my first choice in the 2024 Republican primary, but her debate performances and her general election match-up polling made me think she was solid vice presidential material.

And then she ruined it.

During an interview on Fox News, Haley essentially came out against free speech on the internet.

While discussing internet speech, Haley argued that “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

“When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say. And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it.”