AND YET, THEY NEVER LEAVE: Barbra Streisand says if Trump becomes president, she ‘can’t live in this country.’

—The Washington Examiner, yesterday.

Flashback:

A vocal democrat, Barbara Streisand voiced her fear for the political future after George W. Bush was elected. “I don’t think you’ll see me around here for at least four years,” Babs told People as President Bill Clinton was leaving office.

Current Status: The famed singer stayed in the U.S. and campaigned for democrats in the 2014 midterm elections.