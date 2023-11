ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: ‘F**k you, bitch:’ Anti-Israel protests erupts into violence outside the DNC Headquarters in DC – sparking police to make dozens of arrests as activists try to storm the building.

UPDATE: Question asked:

If I’m to understand this correctly….in Washington DC, you are allowed to burn down historical churches and tear down statues….but the DNC headquarters is off limits? https://t.co/TGJXGl9Fg3

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2023