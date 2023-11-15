BIG BUSINESS LEARNS THE HARD WAY WHY YOU DON’T SELL OUT TO WOKE DEMOCRATS:

While the George Floyd riots of 2020 pushed many corporations to deeply invest in woke ideology, the trend of big business pushing far-left ideology goes back much further. One company that proudly placed itself on the cutting edge of the modern social justice movement was Pepsi.

The perennially second-place beverage company jumped on the bandwagon with a now-infamous advertisement involving social justice protests and Kendall Jenner. Within a week, the move had created such a backlash from the left wing it was trying to court that the ad was pulled down. Naturally, no lessons were learned, though. Instead, Pepsi doubled down again and again, desperately seeking Democratic Party approval like a sad stalker peering into their obsession’s window.

Still, one might have argued that it was a calculated move, meant to provide protection from an ever-growing, aggressive group of partisans. Of course, such an argument would be predicated on said protection actually being provided.

On that note, Pepsi is learning the hard way why selling out to woke Democrats is a bad idea. New York AG Letitia James is suing the company for billions of dollars, claiming that its use of plastics harms the environment.

Did they really think those who called them evil profiteers for decades were suddenly going to be on their side? The amount of naivete one has to possess to believe that is astonishing. Yet, here we are, with major corporations continuing to self-immolate in pursuit of a demographic that hates them.

Meanwhile, as a Republican, I’m content to sit back, drink a glass of water, and laugh at their misfortune. We warned you, and you didn’t listen. There’s no going back either. We aren’t taking apologies, not that one would be offered anyway.