NICE SHOOTING: USS Thomas Hudner shoots down drone launched from Yemen over the Red Sea in act of self-defense. “The official confirmed that the drone originated in Yemen and was heading toward the ship, which was operating in international waters. It’s unclear whether the drone was armed or how close it came to the ship before being shot down.”
