NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Al Jazeera Reporter Cuts off Gaza Hospital Interview After Patient Says Hamas Is Hiding Among Wounded. “In the clip, the reporter, whose identity is unclear, then turns away from his interview subject and appears to quickly change the subject. The man continues to talk and tries to follow the journalist, even as he’s walking away from him.”
