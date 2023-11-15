HOT! HOT! HOT!: The Supreme Court will soon have the opportunity to resolve a conflict in the Circuits about whether Title IX requires school to assign transgender students to the showers, locker rooms, and bathrooms reserved for the sex they psychologically identify with (rather than their biological sex). Here is the amicus curiae brief that Joe Bingham, Pete Kirsanow, Dan Morenoff and I just filed. This is a very winnable case (even in the face of Bostock). Here’s hoping the Court takes the case.