DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: In prank, Harvard called by mother of enrolling Hamas terrorist.

A video of a prank call to the Harvard University admissions office, made by an Israeli comedian who pretends to be the mother of a Hamas terrorist, racked up millions of views on various platforms within 24 hours of its publication on Monday.

The illustrated clip produced by Racheli Rottner was the latest Israeli dig at American universities, which have come under fire for tolerating activities from students seen as downplaying the October 7 terror onslaught, supporting Hamas and targeting Jewish students on campus.

The call, which Rottner says is authentic, features a mother named Jaama whose son Hamid is angling to attend Harvard.

Jaama explains that Hamid participated in the October 7 killings and asks the admissions officer whether her son can receive a “political activism scholarship” for his efforts.

The man on the phone, who shows little sign he recognizes what the pranker is referring to, responds blandly that Harvard only offers need-based scholarships.