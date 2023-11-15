DULLES BUS DRIVERS REPORTEDLY OUT PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939: Hundreds of Pro-Israel Demonstrators Left Stranded on Tarmac after Bus Drivers Coordinate ‘Antisemitic’ Strike.

Hundreds of Jewish Americans, on their way to Tuesday’s March for Israel at the National Mall in D.C., were left stranded on the tarmac of a local airport after their bus drivers coordinated a “mass sick out” day to prevent the travelers from attending the rally.

Around 300 of the 900 passengers flown in by the Jewish Federation of Detroit were left on tarmac of Dulles International Airport for nearly eleven hours, causing them to miss the entire March for Israel event before being sent back home. When several buses failed to appear upon their 10:30 a.m. landing, many travelers had no way to leave the tarmac.

David Kurzmann, the senior director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Detroit, had “learned from the bus company that this was caused by a deliberate and malicious walk-off of drivers.”

According to Kurzmann, the bus company told the federation that a “significant number” of drivers called out sick when they learned they would be taking hundreds of Jewish Americans to the pro-Israel rally. The federation has not named the bus company, and has refused to do so.

Jonathan Kaufman had flown in from Detroit eager to attend the rally — he was one of the hundreds left stranded.