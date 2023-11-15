WHEN “HUMAN RIGHTS” ORGANIZATIONS ARE REALLY JUST ON THE OTHER TEAM: Human Rights Watch, once a reputable organization, has for many years hired only anti-Israel activists to work on Israel/Palestinian issues. The result has been predictable. HRW is not much of a fan of the United States, but it had to grudgingly acknowledge during the war against ISIS that hospitals, while protected by international law, are legitimate targets if they are used for military purposes and adequate warning is provided.



But there are special rules for Jews , umm, Israel. On Monday, HRW tweeted: Hospitals “must be safeguarded, especially during times of war. Doctors, nurses, and ambulances have to be permitted to do their work and be protected in all circumstances.” (emphasis supplied)

Those paying attention already knew that HRW, Amnesty, and similar groups had gone far left, international law be damned, on many issues. The sort of thing described above should be the final nail in the their credibility coffin.