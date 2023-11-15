MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Nikki Haley: Enemy of Free Speech? “If Haley hadn’t already fallen off my list of candidates I might possibly vote for in Colorado’s Republican primary next spring, she removed herself from it with extreme prejudice on Tuesday when she came out against free speech on the internet.”
