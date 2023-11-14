CALIFORNIA IN 2023 IS TOO WEIRD FOR EVEN THE BABYLON BEE TO FULLY SATIRIZE: ‘Bad actors’ used state program to store pallets, hand sanitizer under 10 Fwy before arsonist struck, Newsom says.

This weekend, a large fire damaged the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles, shutting down a primary transportation route for hundreds of thousands of people.

State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said investigators “have been able to confidently determine” that the blaze was caused by arson, though the person or persons involved have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing into “what we believe to be malicious and willful intent of starting a fire,” Berlant said.

But how did those flammable materials end up under the freeway? It’s part of a government program that leases that space to private citizens and companies.