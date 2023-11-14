21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Edith Piaf AI-Generated Biopic in the Works at Warner Music.

“La Vie en robots”? More than 60 years after her death, legendary French singer Edith Piaf will come to life in a new biopic that will use AI to recreate her voice and image.

Warner Music Group announced that it has partnered with Piaf’s estate for “Edith,” set to be a 90-minute film set in Paris and New York from the 1920s to the ’60s. (Piaf, known as the “Sparrow of Paris,” died Oct. 10, 1963.) The film will be narrated by an AI-generated facsimile of Piaf’s voice and promises to “uncover aspects of her life that were previously unknown.”

“Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life,” the music company said in announcing the project.

Warner Music Entertainment is working with production company Seriously Happy to develop the biopic. A proof of concept has been created, and Warner Music Entertainment plans to team up with a studio to develop the full-length film.

According to Warner Music, AI technology trained on hundreds of Piaf’s voice clips and images — some of which are over 80 years old — will allow for her “distinct voice and image to be revived to further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story.” Recordings from her original songs will be used in the film, including iconic hits such as “La Vie en rose” and “Non, je ne regrette rien.”