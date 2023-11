HOW IT STARTED: Hamas kills 40 babies and children — beheading some of them — at Israeli kibbutz.

How it’s going:

They murdered our babies while they are sleeping on their beds, we are providing their babies Incubators.

Never been prouder to be an israeli. pic.twitter.com/3KKajYWEzG — raz_sauber (@raz_sauber) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, this CBS News headline spins the news as something Joe Biden did.