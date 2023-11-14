OOPS: Google witness accidentally blurts out that Apple gets 36% cut of Safari deal.

Google and Apple objected to making this key detail public from their long-running default search deal. But their closely held secret came out on Monday during testimony from Google’s main economics expert, Kevin Murphy, during the Department of Justice’s monopoly trial examining Google’s search business.

“Probably the biggest slip of the entire trial,” Big Tech on Trial, an account dedicated to providing updates from the Google trial, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Bloomberg Law, Google attorney John Schmidtlein “visibly cringed” when Murphy revealed the confidential information, which Google had initially claimed needed to be kept secret because otherwise it “would unreasonably undermine Google’s competitive standing in relation to both competitors and other counterparties.”