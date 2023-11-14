QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: With Covid Back and Winter Approaching, Is It Safe to Dine Indoors?

Recommendations in the early stages of the pandemic included social distancing, masking and staying home. As time went on, people got tired of being cooped up and having outdoor meals in the freezing cold, bundled up in outerwear and blankets. Covid also became far less lethal, allowing both health officials and the general public to relax a bit.

“Increased population immunity and the availability of vaccines and treatments are the main reasons we no longer see closures or returns to strict mandates during Covid surges,” says Wallace.

But some people are still at risk of getting very ill from the virus. Some people may also simply be feeling more cautious than others — or they want to avoid getting sick during the holiday season.

So the health advice experts are doling out is more tailored to both your vulnerability and personal preferences.

To go back to the question of indoor dining, ask yourself: How worried are you about getting sick? And are you vaccinated and boosted? Will you be around loved ones with risk factors, such as illness or age, that make them more likely to become severely ill?

To assess how big the risk of illness is in your area, which might inform your thinking, there are a couple of data sources Wallace suggests investigating. They include Covid data from wastewater(New Yorkers can find state data here) and ER Covid trends.

She also points out there are ways to make indoor dining safer. You can visit restaurants during slower periods, or pick places that are relatively spacious. Wallace says she also carries a carbon dioxide monitor with her to check whether places are well-ventilated. But keep in mind there’s no way to completely eliminate the possibility of catching Covid.