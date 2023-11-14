GOODER AND HARDER SAN FRAN: Two Czech journalists visiting SF for APEC robbed at gunpoint in North Beach.
Two Czech television journalists visiting San Francisco to cover the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit were robbed at gunpoint in North Beach, according to officials and multiple media reports.
The San Francisco Police Department said it responded to a report of the robbery near Broadway and Columbus Avenue, in front of the famous City Lights Bookstore, just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The journalists told police that three individuals with firearms exited a car and approached them, SFPD spokesperson Allison Maxie said in an emailed statement. The individuals demanded that the production crew hand over their equipment and then fled the scene in their car, Maxie said.
The San Francisco Chronicle, which was the first media outlet to cover the story, reported that the journalists’ equipment was worth $18,000.
Why are Democrat-monopoly cities such cesspits of lawlessness? Flashback: CNN Crew Robbed While Reporting on Woke City’s Rampant Crime.