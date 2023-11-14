Two Czech television journalists visiting San Francisco to cover the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit were robbed at gunpoint in North Beach, according to officials and multiple media reports.

The San Francisco Police Department said it responded to a report of the robbery near Broadway and Columbus Avenue, in front of the famous City Lights Bookstore, just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The journalists told police that three individuals with firearms exited a car and approached them, SFPD spokesperson Allison Maxie said in an emailed statement. The individuals demanded that the production crew hand over their equipment and then fled the scene in their car, Maxie said.