MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: Escape From New York… While You Still Can. “New York Gov. Kathy Hochul — aka Big Brother in a Pants Suit — says her administration will “collect data” and “reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on social media. Did I really just call Hochul ‘Big Brother in a Pants Suit?’ Sorry, my bad, that was uncalled for. What I meant to say is, ‘New York’s Big Brother in a Pants Suit just introduced her social credit scheme in drag.'”