MARK JUDGE: The Left uplifts its artists. Why doesn’t the Right?

When a gifted young singer or filmmaker emerges on the left, the entire media ecosystem works in tandem to lift that person up. They are noticed in Vanity Fair, the Hollywood Reporter, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. There are profiles on the morning shows, grants and financial support. Everybody pulls in one direction.

On the right, it is almost the opposite effect. “There is a lot of gatekeeping,” Roland tells me. “Everyone is protecting their own turf.” Conservative media companies want to promote their own product. Whereas on the left everyone lends a hand to uplift talent, on the right there is more of an effort to ignore it.

As I’ve spoken to Roland since his film came out, we’ve found ourselves in similar situations. Last year I published a book, The Devil’s Triangle, recounting my nightmare experience as a target during the 2018 Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. It’s not only a political work but a cultural one about life in the 1980s. It has gotten good notices on Amazon, but not many reviews in the conservative media. One that did appear was barely coherent.

Another conservative site, the Washington Free Beacon, did a lengthy interview with me — that never ran. Imagine the liberal love fest if I had caved to the Left’s bullying and witness tampering and dragged Kavanaugh down. I’d be the editor of Vanity Fair and the king of Hollywood.