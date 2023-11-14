OH, THAT DEATH OF THE GROWN-UP: She Should “Just Be Able To Have” Things.

I've been saying it forever: they're upset that they've been asked to participate in their own survival. No clearer distillation of the worldview than here. https://t.co/QRawwks7eU

David Thompson writes:

Rafi adds,

I like that you tagged this ‘parenting’.

Well, addressing the matter earlier might have spared our unhappy madam a lot of pierced and tattooed grumpiness.

There is, of course, plenty of scope for grumbling about the seemingly endless range of things that can be taxed. And existential angst – or existential pouting – can be difficult to avoid, the human condition being what it is. See the aforementioned “bug reports to God.” But the emotional assumption that Things Should Just Be There For Me, Forever, In Unlimited Quantities™ is, I think, something best addressed before one’s children venture out into the world.