NEWS YOU CAN USE? Google Is About To Delete Gmail And Photos Content Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know. “The impact will be limited to personal accounts not accessed in the past two years. Active users interacting with their Google accounts within this period are exempt from this data deletion.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.