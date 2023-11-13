AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Newsom Deploys Giant Can Of Febreze Over San Francisco To Mask Poo Smell.

Meanwhile, Newsom himself tells California voters that Xi Jinping is far more important to him than they are:

NEW: California governor Gavin Newsom admits the only reason Dem leaders cleaned up San Francisco was because world leaders were coming for APEC.

“Folks say: ‘oh, they're just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming into town.’”

“That’s true because… pic.twitter.com/o2tVpeHvLu

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2023