DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Singer Pink Plans to Pass Out Banned Books at Florida Concerts.



Pop singer Pink plans to pass out thousands of books that are prohibited in Florida classrooms when she reaches the Sunshine State during her “Trust Fall” tour.

Pink announced the news via an Instagram post saying, “Did you know there have been nearly 6,000 book bans since the fall of 2021? And nearly 40% of the books bans in the last school year occurred in Florida? As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read! That’s why this week at my Miami, FL and Sunrise, FL shows, I’m partnering with @penamerica and @booksandbooks to give away banned books to the first 1,000 fans who want them at each show!”

The left has been using the phrase “book bans” as a way to make it seem like the right are trying to be dictators and control kids. Realistically, the right doesn’t think that pornographic books should be accessible to young, impressionable minds. The right also doesn’t think that the government should be providing these books to kids!

For example, a book called “Gender Queer” shows vivid images of characters performing oral sex, engaging in intercourse and the practice of masturbation. Another book called “Flamer” talks about sucking someone’s penis. And the book, “Let’s Talk About It,” informs kids why and how to watch porn and how to masturbate with way way way too graphic of images. Last year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation to help keep some of these inappropriate books away from kids.

Pink, however, thinks that these books and these concepts should be available for any young person to read.